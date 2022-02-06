Quadrature Capital Ltd Grows Stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 373,967 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 72,933 shares during the quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in Intel were worth $19,921,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Intel in the third quarter valued at about $727,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in Intel by 2.8% in the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 8,511 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in Intel by 11.8% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 751,807 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $42,206,000 after purchasing an additional 79,115 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new position in Intel in the second quarter valued at about $1,992,000. Finally, Lavaca Capital LLC raised its position in Intel by 20.9% in the second quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC now owns 163,189 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $9,161,000 after purchasing an additional 28,255 shares during the period. 61.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

INTC stock opened at $48.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.71. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $46.30 and a 52-week high of $68.49. The company has a 50-day moving average of $51.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $195.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.54.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The chip maker reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $19.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.36 billion. Intel had a net margin of 25.14% and a return on equity of 25.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.52 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.365 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 4th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. This is a positive change from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.60%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on INTC shares. Mizuho dropped their target price on Intel from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on Intel from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Roth Capital dropped their target price on Intel from $60.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Intel from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on Intel from $58.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.31.

In related news, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 1,417 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.69, for a total value of $70,410.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 3,863 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.81, for a total transaction of $188,553.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

