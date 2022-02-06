Quadrature Capital Ltd Grows Stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 450.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 125,287 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 102,540 shares during the quarter. Tesla comprises 3.6% of Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in Tesla were worth $97,097,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new stake in Tesla in the third quarter worth $27,000. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Tesla in the third quarter worth $31,000. Laffer Tengler Investments boosted its holdings in Tesla by 5,000.0% in the second quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 51 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in Tesla in the third quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 266.7% in the third quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 55 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. 40.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tesla alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TSLA. New Street Research boosted their price target on Tesla from $1,298.00 to $1,580.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Tesla from $888.00 to $1,108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,078.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. boosted their price target on Tesla from $940.00 to $1,040.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Tesla from $860.00 to $910.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $941.56.

In other Tesla news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,160.85, for a total transaction of $1,276,935.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 917 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $980.47, for a total value of $899,090.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 4,184,222 shares of company stock worth $4,366,338,847. Company insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Tesla stock opened at $923.32 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1,013.37 and a 200 day moving average of $900.88. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $539.49 and a 12 month high of $1,243.49. The firm has a market cap of $927.26 billion, a PE ratio of 188.43, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.18. Tesla had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 10.25%. The business had revenue of $17.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 65.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 7.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, Supercharger stations, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.