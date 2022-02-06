Quadrature Capital Ltd Grows Stock Position in Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS)

Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS) by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 533,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 48,900 shares during the quarter. Fortis makes up approximately 0.9% of Quadrature Capital Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in Fortis were worth $23,513,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Fortis by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,403,845 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $195,132,000 after buying an additional 560,532 shares during the period. Natixis raised its holdings in Fortis by 29.4% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 90,452 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,012,000 after buying an additional 20,548 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Fortis by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,715,602 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $164,716,000 after buying an additional 64,239 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its holdings in Fortis by 151.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 18,416 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $816,000 after buying an additional 11,081 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Fortis by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,261,070 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $183,239,000 after buying an additional 12,846 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.76% of the company’s stock.

FTS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Fortis from C$58.00 to C$57.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. UBS Group downgraded Fortis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Fortis from C$59.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Fortis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Fortis from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.67.

Shares of FTS stock opened at $46.78 on Friday. Fortis Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.49 and a 1-year high of $48.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $46.51 and its 200 day moving average is $45.62. The company has a market cap of $22.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.71, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.4248 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. This is an increase from Fortis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Fortis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.52%.

Fortis, Inc is an international electric and gas utility holding company. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Utilities and Non-Regulated. The Regulated Utilities segment comprises of ITC, which contains mainly of the electric transmission operations of the ITC regulated operating subsidiaries; UNS Energy that offers vertically integrated utility services; Central Hudson, which provides regulated electric and gas T&D utility services; FortisBC Energy distributes natural gas in British Columbia; FortisAlberta, which involves in the ownership and operation of regulated electricity distribution facilities; FortisBC Electric includes the ownership of hydroelectric generating plants, high voltage transmission lines, and a large network of distribution assets; and Other Electric that contains utilities in the eastern Canada and Caribbean.

