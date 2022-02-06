Quadrature Capital Ltd Takes $15.18 Million Position in Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC)

Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 255,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,181,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 8,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $654,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure by 110.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 452 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:BIPC opened at $66.83 on Friday. Brookfield Infrastructure Co. has a 52-week low of $56.89 and a 52-week high of $80.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $65.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.17. The company has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion and a PE ratio of 46.41.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. This is a boost from Brookfield Infrastructure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. Brookfield Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 141.67%.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Brookfield Infrastructure from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th.

Brookfield Infrastructure Company Profile

Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates regulated natural gas transmission systems in Brazil. The company also engages in the regulated gas and electricity distribution operations in the United Kingdom. It operates approximately 2,000 kilometers of natural gas transportation pipelines in the states of Rio de Janeiro, Sao Paulo, and Minas Gerais; and 3.6 million gas and electricity connections and 1.5 million installed smart meters in the United Kingdom.

