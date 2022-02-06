Quadrature Capital Ltd Takes Position in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR)

Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 16,155 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $9,315,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of MicroStrategy in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 444.4% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 49 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 55.3% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 73 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MicroStrategy in the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MicroStrategy in the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. 53.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:MSTR opened at $391.64 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $520.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $628.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.23 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.86. MicroStrategy Incorporated has a 1 year low of $307.19 and a 1 year high of $1,315.00.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The software maker reported ($8.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($9.92). The business had revenue of $134.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.20 million. MicroStrategy had a negative return on equity of 11.29% and a negative net margin of 104.84%. The company’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.87 EPS. On average, analysts predict that MicroStrategy Incorporated will post 6.64 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. upped their price target on MicroStrategy from $780.00 to $871.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut MicroStrategy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on MicroStrategy from $620.00 to $580.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. TheStreet upgraded MicroStrategy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $950.00 price target on shares of MicroStrategy in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $640.00.

In other MicroStrategy news, Director Leslie J. Rechan sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $860.38, for a total value of $6,452,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Wei-Ming Shao sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $861.55, for a total value of $1,292,325.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 25.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MicroStrategy, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise analytics and mobility software. The firm designs, develops, markets, and sells software platform through licensing arrangements and cloud-based subscriptions and related services. Its product packages include Hyper.Now, Consumer User Bundle, and Power User Bundle.

