QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) PT Raised to $190.00

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) had its target price increased by Citigroup from $180.00 to $190.00 in a report published on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the wireless technology company’s stock.

QCOM has been the subject of several other research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $157.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Summit Insights downgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $187.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of QUALCOMM from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from $162.00 to $194.00 in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $203.16.

Shares of QCOM opened at $179.47 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.68. QUALCOMM has a fifty-two week low of $122.17 and a fifty-two week high of $193.58. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $179.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $157.03. The company has a market capitalization of $201.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.24.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $3.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.01 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.43 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 104.16% and a net margin of 26.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.97 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that QUALCOMM will post 9.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 2nd. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is currently 34.56%.

QUALCOMM declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, October 12th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the wireless technology company to buy up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 21,006 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.94, for a total value of $3,779,819.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $558,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 44,297 shares of company stock valued at $8,070,787. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of QCOM. Financial Enhancement Group LLC acquired a new position in QUALCOMM during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its position in QUALCOMM by 117.3% during the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 213 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Bray Capital Advisors increased its position in QUALCOMM by 128.0% during the third quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 228 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in QUALCOMM during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in QUALCOMM by 263.2% during the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 276 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 72.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

