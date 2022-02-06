Quarterhill (TSE:QTRH) Trading Down 10.9%

Quarterhill Inc. (TSE:QTRH)’s stock price was down 10.9% on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$2.30 and last traded at C$2.30. Approximately 593,412 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 152% from the average daily volume of 235,929 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.58.

Several analysts have weighed in on QTRH shares. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$3.80 price objective on shares of Quarterhill in a report on Thursday, December 16th. CIBC lowered their price target on Quarterhill from C$4.50 to C$4.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Cormark upped their price target on Quarterhill from C$3.35 to C$3.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th.

The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.30. The company has a market capitalization of C$275.37 million and a P/E ratio of -12.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$2.63 and a 200 day moving average price of C$2.59.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th were given a $0.0125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Quarterhill’s dividend payout ratio is presently -25.00%.

About Quarterhill (TSE:QTRH)

Quarterhill Inc operates in the intelligent transportation system and intellectual property licensing industries worldwide. Its Licensing segment includes patents relating to memory interface technologies, semiconductor manufacturing and packaging technologies, medical, industrial and automotive applications, computer gaming, intelligent personal assistant technologies, enhanced image processing, streaming video technologies, nonvolatile Flash memory, DRAM and other memory technologies, semiconductor analog circuitry technologies, and other technologies.

