Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.15 EPS

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The medical research company reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 28.50% and a net margin of 18.49%. The business had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.48 EPS. Quest Diagnostics’s revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Quest Diagnostics updated its FY22 guidance to $8.65-9.35 EPS.

DGX opened at $134.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Quest Diagnostics has a 12 month low of $113.36 and a 12 month high of $174.16. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $153.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $149.81. The stock has a market cap of $16.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.62 and a beta of 1.12.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be given a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. This is a boost from Quest Diagnostics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.94%.

In other Quest Diagnostics news, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 37,565 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.81, for a total transaction of $5,890,567.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 1.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $162.00 to $146.00 in a report on Friday. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $190.00 to $129.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $165.00 to $159.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $154.75.

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile

Quest Diagnostics, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic testing, information and services. It operates through the Diagnostic Information Services (DIS) and All Other segments. The DIS segment offers diagnostic information services to patients, clinicians, hospitals, health plans, and employers.

