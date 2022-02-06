Quipt Home Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:QIPT) to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of ($0.03) Per Share, Colliers Securities Forecasts

Quipt Home Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:QIPT) – Equities researchers at Colliers Securities issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Quipt Home Medical in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 2nd. Colliers Securities analyst R. Ryan anticipates that the company will earn ($0.03) per share for the quarter. Colliers Securities also issued estimates for Quipt Home Medical’s FY2022 earnings at $0.11 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.25 EPS.

Quipt Home Medical (NASDAQ:QIPT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $29.12 million during the quarter. Quipt Home Medical had a negative net margin of 7.14% and a positive return on equity of 0.28%.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. raised their target price on Quipt Home Medical from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Echelon Wealth Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Quipt Home Medical in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Raymond James set a $9.00 target price on Quipt Home Medical and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Quipt Home Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Quipt Home Medical from C$12.40 to C$12.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Quipt Home Medical presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.30.

NASDAQ QIPT opened at $5.44 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.85. Quipt Home Medical has a 12 month low of $4.96 and a 12 month high of $8.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Manhattan Co. grew its stake in shares of Quipt Home Medical by 56.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 446,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,815,000 after acquiring an additional 160,250 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Quipt Home Medical by 59.4% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 398,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,235,000 after acquiring an additional 148,613 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Quipt Home Medical during the 2nd quarter worth $1,459,000. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Quipt Home Medical by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 119,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $669,000 after acquiring an additional 26,338 shares during the period. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Quipt Home Medical during the 3rd quarter worth $641,000. Institutional investors own 17.42% of the company’s stock.

About Quipt Home Medical

Quipt Home Medical Corp. provides in-home monitoring equipment, supplies, and services for patients in the United States. It offers daily and ambulatory aides; power mobility equipment; BiPAP and CPAP machines, oxygen concentrators, and ventilators; oxygen therapy; sleep apnea and PAP treatment equipment; disease management services; and home ventilator equipment, as well as rents respiratory equipment.

