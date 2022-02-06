RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. (NASDAQ:RADA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. (NASDAQ:RADA) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.57.
A number of research firms have recently issued reports on RADA. StockNews.com cut RADA Electronic Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on RADA Electronic Industries from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on RADA Electronic Industries from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Alliance Global Partners lowered their price target on RADA Electronic Industries from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded RADA Electronic Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of RADA Electronic Industries by 13.7% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,004,535 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $31,968,000 after purchasing an additional 361,800 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in shares of RADA Electronic Industries during the third quarter valued at $25,858,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of RADA Electronic Industries by 6.5% during the third quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,077,729 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $22,107,000 after acquiring an additional 126,216 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of RADA Electronic Industries by 53.0% during the third quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 1,830,481 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $19,476,000 after acquiring an additional 634,327 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of RADA Electronic Industries by 603.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,447,866 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $17,635,000 after acquiring an additional 1,241,980 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.47% of the company’s stock.
RADA Electronic Industries (NASDAQ:RADA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The aerospace company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $32.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.00 million. RADA Electronic Industries had a return on equity of 18.38% and a net margin of 21.05%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that RADA Electronic Industries will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.
About RADA Electronic Industries
Rada Electronic Industries Ltd. Operates as a defense technology company. It develops, manufactures and sells defense electronics, including avionics solutions (including avionics for unmanned aerial vehicles and airborne inertial navigation systems), airborne data/video recording and management systems and tactical land-based radars for defense forces and for border protection systems.
