RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. (NASDAQ:RADA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. (NASDAQ:RADA) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.57.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on RADA. StockNews.com cut RADA Electronic Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on RADA Electronic Industries from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on RADA Electronic Industries from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Alliance Global Partners lowered their price target on RADA Electronic Industries from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded RADA Electronic Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st.

Get RADA Electronic Industries alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of RADA Electronic Industries by 13.7% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,004,535 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $31,968,000 after purchasing an additional 361,800 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in shares of RADA Electronic Industries during the third quarter valued at $25,858,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of RADA Electronic Industries by 6.5% during the third quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,077,729 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $22,107,000 after acquiring an additional 126,216 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of RADA Electronic Industries by 53.0% during the third quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 1,830,481 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $19,476,000 after acquiring an additional 634,327 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of RADA Electronic Industries by 603.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,447,866 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $17,635,000 after acquiring an additional 1,241,980 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.47% of the company’s stock.

RADA opened at $9.47 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $466.45 million, a PE ratio of 20.59 and a beta of 0.96. RADA Electronic Industries has a 1 year low of $8.20 and a 1 year high of $14.80. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.41.

RADA Electronic Industries (NASDAQ:RADA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The aerospace company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $32.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.00 million. RADA Electronic Industries had a return on equity of 18.38% and a net margin of 21.05%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that RADA Electronic Industries will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

About RADA Electronic Industries

Rada Electronic Industries Ltd. Operates as a defense technology company. It develops, manufactures and sells defense electronics, including avionics solutions (including avionics for unmanned aerial vehicles and airborne inertial navigation systems), airborne data/video recording and management systems and tactical land-based radars for defense forces and for border protection systems.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for RADA Electronic Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RADA Electronic Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.