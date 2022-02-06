Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) Downgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Radware in a research note on Sunday, November 7th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Radware from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Radware from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Radware has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $37.80.

RDWR opened at $33.72 on Friday. Radware has a fifty-two week low of $24.93 and a fifty-two week high of $42.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.18, a PEG ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $34.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.77.

Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. Radware had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 5.76%. The firm had revenue of $73.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Radware will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Radware during the second quarter worth $43,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in Radware during the second quarter worth $71,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in Radware during the third quarter worth $78,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Radware during the second quarter worth $159,000. Finally, QS Investors LLC bought a new position in Radware during the second quarter worth $201,000. 77.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Radware Ltd. engages in the provision of application delivery and cyber security solutions for virtual, cloud, and software defined data centers. Its products include application and network security, and application delivery. The application and network security offers real-time network and application attack mitigation solution that protects the application infrastructure against network and application downtime, application vulnerability exploitation, malware spread, information theft, web service attacks, and web defacement.

