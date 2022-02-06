Rambus (RMBS) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.32 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of RMBS stock opened at $24.83 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.34 and its 200-day moving average is $24.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 6.48 and a current ratio of 6.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of 22.35 and a beta of 1.00. Rambus has a 52 week low of $17.95 and a 52 week high of $29.89.

In related news, SVP John Shinn sold 2,033 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.55, for a total value of $49,910.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Rambus stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 11,494 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000. 84.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on RMBS shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Rambus from $22.50 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on Rambus in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Rambus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Rambus presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.25.

About Rambus

Rambus, Inc engages in the provision of cutting-edge semiconductor and Internet Protocol products, spanning memory and interfaces to security, smart sensors and lighting. Its products include Memory Interface Chips, Interface IP, and Security IP. The company was founded by P. Michael Farmwald and Mark A.

