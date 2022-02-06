Raymond James Cuts Canfor Pulp Products (TSE:CFX) Price Target to C$8.50

Canfor Pulp Products (TSE:CFX) had its price objective reduced by Raymond James from C$9.50 to C$8.50 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Canfor Pulp Products’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.38) EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.16 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.30 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Canfor Pulp Products from C$8.50 to C$7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. CIBC cut their target price on Canfor Pulp Products from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Canfor Pulp Products to a hold rating and cut their target price for the stock from C$12.00 to C$9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, TD Securities cut their target price on Canfor Pulp Products from C$7.50 to C$7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Shares of CFX opened at C$5.96 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$6.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$6.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.96, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.84. The stock has a market capitalization of C$388.79 million and a PE ratio of 8.36. Canfor Pulp Products has a 1 year low of C$5.90 and a 1 year high of C$11.06.

Canfor Pulp Products Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies pulp and paper products in Canada, Europe, Asia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Pulp and Paper. It offers solid wood; bleached and unbleached softwood pulp; and bleached, unbleached, and colored kraft papers.

