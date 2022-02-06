Raymond James Increases ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Price Target to $120.00

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) had its price target raised by stock analysts at Raymond James from $107.00 to $120.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the energy producer’s stock. Raymond James’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 30.62% from the company’s previous close.

COP has been the subject of a number of other reports. Argus raised their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $66.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $95.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ConocoPhillips from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.95.

Shares of ConocoPhillips stock opened at $91.87 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $121.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.34, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.83. ConocoPhillips has a 1 year low of $44.09 and a 1 year high of $94.93. The company has a 50-day moving average of $78.33 and a 200 day moving average of $69.37.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The energy producer reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.08. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 12.18% and a return on equity of 11.87%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.19) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 5.94 EPS for the current year.

In other ConocoPhillips news, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 105,098 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.08, for a total transaction of $7,680,561.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Ellen Desanctis sold 28,171 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.26, for a total transaction of $2,063,807.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 136,689 shares of company stock worth $9,993,482 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COP. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the second quarter worth $364,105,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 72,497,939 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $4,415,124,000 after buying an additional 1,405,555 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 250.3% in the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,933,095 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $130,268,000 after buying an additional 1,381,331 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 7.1% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,853,204 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,345,452,000 after buying an additional 1,324,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2,896.8% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,331,669 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $96,120,000 after buying an additional 1,287,232 shares in the last quarter. 78.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Other International.

