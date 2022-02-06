RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) Shares Purchased by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,263 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,402 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned 0.21% of RBB Bancorp worth $1,015,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of RBB Bancorp by 156.8% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of RBB Bancorp by 92,783.3% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 5,567 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of RBB Bancorp by 96.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 2,906 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RBB Bancorp in the third quarter worth $235,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of RBB Bancorp in the second quarter worth $246,000. 37.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RBB stock opened at $26.57 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $518.54 million, a PE ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. RBB Bancorp has a twelve month low of $17.43 and a twelve month high of $29.08.

RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.08. RBB Bancorp had a net margin of 34.32% and a return on equity of 12.80%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that RBB Bancorp will post 3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. This is an increase from RBB Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. RBB Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 19.58%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of RBB Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th.

RBB Bancorp Profile

RBB Bancorp operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of full service commercial bank. Its services include remote deposit, e-banking, mobile banking, commercial and investor real estate loans, business loans and lines of credit, commercial and industrial loans, SBA 7A and 504 loans, 1-4 single family residential loans, trade finance and a full range of depository accounts.

