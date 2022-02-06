Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Stock Holdings Increased by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) by 160.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,928 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,189 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $2,655,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Realty Income by 67.5% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 686,505 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,526,000 after purchasing an additional 276,573 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Realty Income by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 46,030 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,985,000 after purchasing an additional 4,466 shares during the period. Holderness Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 27.8% in the 3rd quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 10,757 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $698,000 after acquiring an additional 2,340 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 33.7% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 74,558 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,833,000 after acquiring an additional 18,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KCM Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 241,715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,678,000 after acquiring an additional 5,810 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Realty Income alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Scotiabank cut Realty Income from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Realty Income from $82.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Realty Income from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Realty Income from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.00.

Shares of O opened at $68.19 on Friday. Realty Income Co. has a 12-month low of $58.27 and a 12-month high of $74.60. The company has a quick ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $69.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.90.

The company also recently declared a feb 22 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.2465 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 31st. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is 234.92%.

About Realty Income

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.