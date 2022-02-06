Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Friday after Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on the stock from $60.00 to $56.00. The stock had previously closed at $45.77, but opened at $44.54. Red Rock Resorts shares last traded at $45.24, with a volume of 4,116 shares trading hands.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on RRR. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Red Rock Resorts from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Bank of America downgraded Red Rock Resorts from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Red Rock Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Macquarie cut Red Rock Resorts from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.22.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. AHL Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts during the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $117,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $129,000. 97.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a PE ratio of 30.66 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $48.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a current ratio of 3.74.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $1.13. The business had revenue of $422.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $409.04 million. Red Rock Resorts had a return on equity of 45.72% and a net margin of 7.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Red Rock Resorts, Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were issued a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 22nd.

Red Rock Resorts Company Profile (NASDAQ:RRR)

Red Rock Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management and development of gaming and entertainment facilities. The firm operates through the following segments: Las Vegas Operations and Native American Management. Its amenities include restaurants, entertainment venues, movie theatres, bowling and convention or banquet space, as well as traditional casino gaming offerings such as video poker, slot machines, table games, bingo and race and sports wagering.

