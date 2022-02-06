Redwood Grove Capital LLC Sells 3,800 Shares of B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY)

Redwood Grove Capital LLC reduced its holdings in shares of B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY) by 5.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,439 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 3,800 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Financial makes up about 2.3% of Redwood Grove Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Redwood Grove Capital LLC’s holdings in B. Riley Financial were worth $4,041,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in B. Riley Financial during the third quarter worth $1,492,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in B. Riley Financial in the third quarter worth $200,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in B. Riley Financial by 24.3% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 166,211 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $9,813,000 after buying an additional 32,441 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in B. Riley Financial by 36.3% in the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 13,900 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $821,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in B. Riley Financial by 23.3% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 83,039 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,903,000 after buying an additional 15,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.18% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Bryant R. Riley purchased 20,000 shares of B. Riley Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $77.35 per share, for a total transaction of $1,547,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Bryant R. Riley purchased 1,722 shares of B. Riley Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $75.17 per share, with a total value of $129,442.74. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 27.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:RILY opened at $61.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.96, a current ratio of 3.47 and a quick ratio of 3.47. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.65. B. Riley Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $51.11 and a 1 year high of $91.24. The company has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.38.

About B. Riley Financial

B. Riley Financial, Inc provides financial services and solutions to the capital raising and financial advisory needs of public and private firms. It operates through the following segments: Capital Markets; Auction and Liquidation; Financial Consulting; Principal Investments-United Online and magicJack; Brands; and Corporate and Other.

