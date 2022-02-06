Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Receives $714.31 Consensus PT from Analysts

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-one analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $714.44.

REGN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $750.00 price objective on the stock. Benchmark lowered shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $660.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 3rd. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $690.00 to $692.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday.

NASDAQ:REGN opened at $622.96 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.95, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.18. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $626.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $621.39. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $441.00 and a twelve month high of $686.62.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $23.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $19.83 by $3.89. The business had revenue of $4.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.49 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 51.65% and a return on equity of 50.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 104.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $8.72 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will post 67.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $607.14, for a total transaction of $60,714.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $607.46, for a total transaction of $607,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 34,195 shares of company stock worth $22,384,716. Insiders own 10.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of REGN. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. raised its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 412 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% during the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $847,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% during the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 4,988 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,786,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 19.6% during the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 110 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 165 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. It product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

