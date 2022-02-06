Renaissance Technologies LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lowered its stake in shares of Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,809,364 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61,800 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 4.17% of Meridian Bioscience worth $34,812,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VIVO. Acuitas Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 77.4% during the second quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 283,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,299,000 after acquiring an additional 123,937 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Meridian Bioscience by 346.2% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 24,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after buying an additional 18,779 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Meridian Bioscience by 6.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,412,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,412,000 after buying an additional 480,066 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in Meridian Bioscience in the second quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in Meridian Bioscience in the second quarter valued at $255,000. 94.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Meridian Bioscience alerts:

NASDAQ VIVO opened at $23.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 4.09 and a quick ratio of 2.46. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 14.80 and a beta of 0.41. Meridian Bioscience, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.00 and a 1 year high of $30.65. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.76.

Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.10. Meridian Bioscience had a net margin of 22.46% and a return on equity of 23.61%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Meridian Bioscience, Inc. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on VIVO shares. HC Wainwright increased their target price on Meridian Bioscience from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Meridian Bioscience from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

About Meridian Bioscience

Meridian Bioscience, Inc engages in the development, production, sale, and distribution of diagnostic products. Its platforms include molecular, immunoassay, urea breath, and blood chemistry. It operates through the Diagnostics and Life Science segments. The Diagnostics segment consists of manufacturing operations for infectious disease and blood chemistry products; and sale and distribution of diagnostics products domestically and abroad.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIVO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO).

Receive News & Ratings for Meridian Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meridian Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.