Renaissance Technologies LLC Grows Holdings in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA) by 18.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,147,955 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 334,655 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.46% of Under Armour worth $37,632,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UA. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Under Armour by 42.2% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Under Armour during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Under Armour by 1,372.9% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,787 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co grew its position in Under Armour by 1,651.7% during the 2nd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 4,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 3,799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in Under Armour by 52.8% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 9,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 3,111 shares during the last quarter. 35.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Under Armour alerts:

In other news, CFO David Bergman sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.29, for a total value of $74,515.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Kevin A. Plank sold 263,340 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.17, for a total transaction of $5,574,907.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 314,390 shares of company stock worth $6,649,875 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

UA opened at $16.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.48 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.92. Under Armour, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.95 and a 52-week high of $23.00.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Under Armour to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised shares of Under Armour from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Under Armour from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Under Armour from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Under Armour currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.75.

Under Armour Company Profile

Under Armour, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and distribution of branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. It operates through the following segments: North America, EMEA, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Connected Fitness. The North America segment comprises of U.S.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Under Armour Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Under Armour and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.