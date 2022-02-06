Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $34.20 Million Position in Xperi Holding Co. (NASDAQ:XPER)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lessened its stake in shares of Xperi Holding Co. (NASDAQ:XPER) by 15.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,815,135 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 332,045 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 1.74% of Xperi worth $34,197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XPER. Rubric Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Xperi by 43.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 3,150,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $59,346,000 after acquiring an additional 950,000 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Xperi by 127.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,269,220 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,227,000 after acquiring an additional 710,311 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Xperi by 92.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 565,760 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,583,000 after buying an additional 271,577 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in Xperi during the second quarter worth $5,886,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Xperi during the third quarter worth $4,789,000. Institutional investors own 88.21% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on XPER. BWS Financial upgraded shares of Xperi from a “buy” rating to a “top pick” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Xperi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Xperi presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.00.

Shares of XPER stock opened at $16.30 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.52 and a 200-day moving average of $19.21. The company has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 0.71. Xperi Holding Co. has a one year low of $15.84 and a one year high of $25.03.

Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $219.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.84 million. Xperi had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 26.38%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.28) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Xperi Holding Co. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 29th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 26th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. Xperi’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.50%.

In other Xperi news, insider Geir Skaaden sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Xperi Holding Corp. engages in creating, developing and licensing audio, imaging, semiconductor packaging and interconnect technologies. Its brands include DTS, HD Radio, IMAX Enhanced, Invensas, TiVo, and Perceive. The company was founded on December 17, 2019 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

