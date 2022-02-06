Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 33,703 Shares of U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA)

Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its position in U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,421,576 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 33,703 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 5.93% of U.S. Silica worth $35,328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC boosted its position in U.S. Silica by 624.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,230 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 3,646 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of U.S. Silica by 46.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 209,978 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $3,645,000 after purchasing an additional 66,514 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of U.S. Silica by 6.7% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 62,568 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $722,000 after acquiring an additional 3,918 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Silica in the second quarter valued at about $187,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of U.S. Silica by 30.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 23,057 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 5,380 shares during the last quarter. 76.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get U.S. Silica alerts:

SLCA has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet downgraded U.S. Silica from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on U.S. Silica from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded U.S. Silica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, U.S. Silica currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.75.

Shares of NYSE:SLCA opened at $9.66 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $720.36 million, a PE ratio of -64.40 and a beta of 3.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.86. U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.22 and a 52-week high of $15.38. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.95 and a 200-day moving average of $9.66.

U.S. Silica Company Profile

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of commercial silica products. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas Proppants and Industrial and Specialty Products. The Oil and Gas Proppants segment focuses in delivering fracturing sand, which is pumped down oil and natural gas wells to prop open rock fissures and increase the flow rate of natural gas and oil from the wells.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Silica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Silica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.