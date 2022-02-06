Renault (OTCMKTS:RNLSY) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Renault (OTCMKTS:RNLSY) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Renault SA designs, manufactures, markets and repairs vehicles. It primarily offers passenger cars and light commercial vehicles; electric vehicles; sports vehicles and power train components. The company’s brand name consists of Renault, Dacia and Renault Samsung Motors. Renault SA is headquartered in Boulogne-Billancourt, France. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on RNLSY. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Renault from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from €35.00 ($39.33) to €40.00 ($44.94) in a report on Thursday, December 9th. The volume recovery that Besson expects in Europe as semi shortages ease and further cost-cutting benefits emerge should drive Auto and Group margins higher and industrial free cash flow north of EUR1B in 2022, the analyst tells investors in a research note. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Renault in a report on Friday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Renault from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Societe Generale restated a hold rating on shares of Renault in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an underweight rating on shares of Renault in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $24.50.

Renault stock opened at $7.88 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.26. Renault has a twelve month low of $6.26 and a twelve month high of $9.84.

Renault SA designs, manufactures and sells passenger cars and light commercial vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Automotive excluding AVTOVAZ, AVTOVAZ, Sales Financing and Mobility Services. The Automotive excluding AVTOVAZ segment engages in production, sales, and distribution of passenger cars, and light commercial vehicles, and provides automotive services.

