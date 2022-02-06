ReNew Energy Global (NASDAQ:RNW) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ReNew Energy Global (NASDAQ:RNW) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ReNew Power Private Limited is a renewable energy power producer. It develops, builds, owns, and operates utility-scale wind energy projects, utility-scale solar energy projects, utility-scale firm power projects and distributed solar energy projects. ReNew Power Private Limited, formerly known as RMG Acquisition Corporation II, is based in MIAMI BEACH, Fla. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of ReNew Energy Global from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of ReNew Energy Global to an outperform rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of ReNew Energy Global in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $13.42.

RNW opened at $6.22 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.18. ReNew Energy Global has a 1-year low of $5.06 and a 1-year high of $12.30.

ReNew Energy Global (NASDAQ:RNW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $287.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.00 million. On average, equities analysts predict that ReNew Energy Global will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. bought a new stake in ReNew Energy Global during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,329,000. MYDA Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ReNew Energy Global in the 3rd quarter worth $306,000. Senator Investment Group LP bought a new position in shares of ReNew Energy Global in the 3rd quarter worth $3,060,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new position in shares of ReNew Energy Global in the 3rd quarter worth $204,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of ReNew Energy Global in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000.

