Research Analysts Offer Predictions for M.D.C. Holdings, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:MDC)

M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush lifted their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of M.D.C. in a research report issued on Tuesday, February 1st. Wedbush analyst J. Mccanless now anticipates that the construction company will post earnings per share of $2.01 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.69. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for M.D.C.’s Q2 2022 earnings at $2.74 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.82 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.31 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $10.87 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $2.13 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $3.17 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $3.17 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $3.66 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $12.12 EPS.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The construction company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by ($0.28). M.D.C. had a net margin of 11.14% and a return on equity of 24.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.03 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on MDC. Zacks Investment Research raised M.D.C. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered M.D.C. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on M.D.C. from $79.00 to $77.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, M.D.C. has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.40.

Shares of MDC opened at $43.68 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 1.43. M.D.C. has a 12 month low of $43.35 and a 12 month high of $63.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $51.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.95. The company has a current ratio of 8.19, a quick ratio of 5.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of M.D.C. by 138.2% in the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 555 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of M.D.C. in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of M.D.C. by 50.9% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 789 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of M.D.C. by 49.5% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 939 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in M.D.C. by 76.4% during the third quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 1,208 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.76% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director David Siegel sold 7,441 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.10, for a total value of $380,235.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 9th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 8th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.58%. M.D.C.’s payout ratio is 26.19%.

M.DC Holdings, Inc provides homebuilding and financial services. Its homebuilding operations consist of wholly owned subsidiary companies that generally purchase finished lots or develop lots to the extent necessary for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the name Richmond American Homes.

