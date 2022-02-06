Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Sensata Technologies Holding plc’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:ST)

Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Sensata Technologies in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Kelley now anticipates that the scientific and technical instruments company will post earnings per share of $0.76 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.96. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Sensata Technologies’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.99 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.97 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.69 EPS.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $934.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $918.68 million. Sensata Technologies had a net margin of 9.84% and a return on equity of 19.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS.

ST has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sensata Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Sensata Technologies from $75.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Sensata Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Sensata Technologies from $64.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sensata Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.44.

Shares of NYSE:ST opened at $55.29 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.53, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 3.98 and a quick ratio of 3.32. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.43. Sensata Technologies has a one year low of $52.30 and a one year high of $65.58.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 32.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 6,270 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 1,527 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in Sensata Technologies by 1.6% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 42,195 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,309,000 after buying an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 29.5% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 204,291 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $11,843,000 after purchasing an additional 46,519 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Sensata Technologies during the third quarter worth $3,387,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 9.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 94,988 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $5,198,000 after buying an additional 8,079 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.16% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey J. Cote sold 108,189 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.76, for a total value of $6,789,941.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Vineet A. Nargolwala sold 12,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $799,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 120,871 shares of company stock valued at $7,612,679. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Sensata Technologies Holding Plc is a global industrial technology company, which engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of electromechanical, electronic sensors and controls. The firm operates through the following two segments: Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment designs and manufactures sensors for the automotive and heavy vehicle and off-road markets.

