ResMed Inc. (RMD) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 8th

ResMed Inc. (ASX:RMD) declared a interim dividend on Tuesday, February 1st, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be given a dividend of 0.0415 per share on Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 8th. This is an increase from ResMed’s previous interim dividend of $0.04.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.60.

About ResMed

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

