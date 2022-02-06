ResMed Inc. (RMD) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 8th

ResMed Inc. (ASX:RMD) declared a interim dividend on Tuesday, February 1st, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be given a dividend of 0.0415 per share on Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 8th. This is an increase from ResMed’s previous interim dividend of $0.04.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.60.
About ResMed
Read More
- 3 Inflation-Proof ETFs to Put into Your Portfolio
- Energy, Banks, Industrials: 3 Stocks to Buy in Strong Areas of the Market
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 1/31 – 2/4
- Ford Gets Dented By Inflation, Supply Chain Issues
- 3 Underrated Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio
Receive News & Ratings for ResMed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ResMed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.