ResMed (NYSE:RMD) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of ResMed (NYSE:RMD) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on RMD. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on ResMed from $300.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded ResMed from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $260.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Citigroup upgraded ResMed from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded ResMed from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Sunday, January 30th. Finally, Macquarie upgraded ResMed from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ResMed presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $265.50.

RMD opened at $239.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $34.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.30. ResMed has a 52-week low of $179.37 and a 52-week high of $301.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is $249.10 and its 200-day moving average is $263.26.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.05). ResMed had a return on equity of 28.12% and a net margin of 15.16%. The business had revenue of $894.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $927.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.41 earnings per share. ResMed’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that ResMed will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.32%.

In other news, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.75, for a total transaction of $2,174,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.53, for a total value of $1,450,132.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,025 shares of company stock valued at $13,018,603 over the last 90 days. 1.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RMD. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in ResMed by 13.2% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 26,897 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,631,000 after purchasing an additional 3,126 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in ResMed by 7.7% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,638 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,883,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new stake in ResMed during the second quarter worth approximately $223,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in ResMed by 2.9% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,746 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in ResMed by 66.1% during the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 22,808 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,623,000 after purchasing an additional 9,080 shares during the period. 65.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ResMed, Inc engages in providing digital health and cloud-connected medical devices. Its digital health technologies and cloud-connected medical devices transform care for people with sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, or COPD, and other chronic diseases. The firm operates through the following segments: Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

