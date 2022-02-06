Resolute Forest Products (NYSE:RFP) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Resolute Forest Products Inc. (NYSE:RFP) (TSE:RFP) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 73,699 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 689,535 shares.The stock last traded at $11.22 and had previously closed at $11.37.

RFP has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Resolute Forest Products from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Resolute Forest Products from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. CIBC raised shares of Resolute Forest Products from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Resolute Forest Products from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.25.

The firm has a market cap of $889.24 million, a P/E ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 3.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 2.29. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.78 and its 200 day moving average is $12.57.

Resolute Forest Products (NYSE:RFP) (TSE:RFP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.28). Resolute Forest Products had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 41.48%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RFP. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Resolute Forest Products by 40.8% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,415,954 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $16,849,000 after purchasing an additional 410,600 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Resolute Forest Products by 119.7% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 629,039 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,486,000 after purchasing an additional 342,742 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Resolute Forest Products during the third quarter worth $4,068,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Resolute Forest Products by 166.8% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 489,170 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,968,000 after buying an additional 305,812 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in Resolute Forest Products by 50.1% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 882,564 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,503,000 after buying an additional 294,500 shares during the period. 85.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Resolute Forest Products, Inc engages in the production and sale of forest products. It operates through the following segments: Market Pulp, Tissue, Wood Products, Newsprint, Specialty Papers, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded on January 25, 2007 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

