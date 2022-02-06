Reviewing Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) and Portillos (NASDAQ:PTLO)

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) and Portillos (NASDAQ:PTLO) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Denny’s and Portillos’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Denny’s 9.98% -18.57% 4.65% Portillos N/A N/A N/A

88.7% of Denny’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 11.2% of Portillos shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.3% of Denny’s shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Denny’s and Portillos, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Denny’s 0 2 5 0 2.71 Portillos 0 3 6 0 2.67

Denny’s currently has a consensus target price of $18.57, suggesting a potential upside of 19.66%. Portillos has a consensus target price of $52.75, suggesting a potential upside of 96.75%. Given Portillos’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Portillos is more favorable than Denny’s.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Denny’s and Portillos’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Denny’s $288.61 million 3.41 -$5.12 million $0.57 27.23 Portillos $455.47 million 2.11 $12.26 million N/A N/A

Portillos has higher revenue and earnings than Denny’s.

Summary

Denny’s beats Portillos on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Denny’s Company Profile

Denny’s Corp. engages in the operation of restaurants and franchised, and licensed restaurants. It offers offers a wide selection of lunch and dinner items including burgers, sandwiches, salads and skillet entrées, along with an assortment of beverages, appetizers, and desserts. The company was founded by Harold Butler and Richard Jezak in 1953 and is headquartered in Spartanburg, SC.

Portillos Company Profile

Portillo’s Inc. provide fast-casual restaurant concept known for its menu of Chicago-style favorites. Portillo’s Inc. is based in CHICAGO.

