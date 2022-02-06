Reviewing Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) and Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM)

Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) and Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, risk and earnings.

Risk and Volatility

Talos Energy has a beta of 2.99, indicating that its stock price is 199% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Black Stone Minerals has a beta of 1.27, indicating that its stock price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Talos Energy and Black Stone Minerals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Talos Energy -66.91% -8.74% -2.39% Black Stone Minerals 30.37% 19.55% 11.48%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

93.9% of Talos Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 15.7% of Black Stone Minerals shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of Talos Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 21.1% of Black Stone Minerals shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Talos Energy and Black Stone Minerals’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Talos Energy $587.49 million 1.62 -$465.61 million ($8.96) -1.30 Black Stone Minerals $342.75 million 7.34 $121.82 million $0.27 44.63

Black Stone Minerals has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Talos Energy. Talos Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Black Stone Minerals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Talos Energy and Black Stone Minerals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Talos Energy 0 1 4 0 2.80 Black Stone Minerals 0 1 1 1 3.00

Talos Energy currently has a consensus target price of $17.50, suggesting a potential upside of 50.47%. Black Stone Minerals has a consensus target price of $13.75, suggesting a potential upside of 14.11%. Given Talos Energy’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Talos Energy is more favorable than Black Stone Minerals.

Summary

Black Stone Minerals beats Talos Energy on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Talos Energy

Talos Energy, Inc. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It focuses on the exploration, acquisition, exploitation and development of shallow and deepwater assets near existing infrastructure in the United State Gulf of Mexico. The company was founded by John A. Parker, Stephen E. Heitzman and Timothy S. Duncan in 2012 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

About Black Stone Minerals

Black Stone Minerals LP is an exploration company. The firm engages in the exploration of oil and natural gas minerals. It focuses in the operation of Louisiana-Mississippi Salt Basins, Western Gulf, Permian Basin, Palo Duro Basin, East Texas Basin, Anadarko Basin, Appalachian Basin, Arkoma Basin, Bend Arch-Fort Worth, and Southwestern Wyoming. The company was founded in 1876 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

