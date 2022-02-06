Robert W. Baird Lowers Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) Price Target to $179.00

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) had its price objective reduced by equities researchers at Robert W. Baird from $200.00 to $179.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 35.40% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aptiv from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $148.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Aptiv from $174.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Aptiv from $182.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Aptiv from $185.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Aptiv from $188.00 to $158.00 in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.93.

APTV opened at $132.20 on Friday. Aptiv has a 12-month low of $127.63 and a 12-month high of $180.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $156.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $159.76. The company has a market capitalization of $35.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.79, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 2.10.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The auto parts company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.01. Aptiv had a return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 3.78%. The business had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Aptiv will post 4.4 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Mariya K. Trickett sold 4,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.90, for a total value of $770,083.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 5,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.98, for a total value of $938,513.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,324 shares of company stock valued at $2,805,552. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mariner LLC raised its position in Aptiv by 6.1% during the second quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 174,062 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $27,385,000 after acquiring an additional 9,966 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in Aptiv by 19.2% during the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 34,517 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $5,142,000 after acquiring an additional 5,556 shares in the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC raised its position in Aptiv by 2,146.3% during the second quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 23,025 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,623,000 after acquiring an additional 22,000 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in Aptiv by 0.9% during the third quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 921,687 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $137,244,000 after acquiring an additional 8,629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its position in Aptiv by 28.3% during the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 38,331 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $5,710,000 after acquiring an additional 8,458 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.00% of the company’s stock.

Aptiv Plc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of vehicle components. The firm also provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the global automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through the following business segments: Signal and Power Solutions, Advanced Safety and User Experience, and Eliminations and Other.

