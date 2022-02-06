Robert W. Baird Lowers Fortive (NYSE:FTV) Price Target to $81.00

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) had its price target dropped by equities researchers at Robert W. Baird from $86.00 to $81.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 25.80% from the company’s current price.

FTV has been the subject of several other research reports. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Fortive in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Fortive in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Fortive from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Fortive from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Fortive from $99.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Friday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.93.

Shares of Fortive stock opened at $64.39 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.76. The company has a market cap of $23.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 1.14. Fortive has a fifty-two week low of $63.04 and a fifty-two week high of $79.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. Fortive had a net margin of 31.85% and a return on equity of 10.53%. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Fortive will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Barbara B. Hulit sold 16,799 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.18, for a total value of $1,279,747.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FTV. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of Fortive by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 59,311 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,136,000 after buying an additional 9,550 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Fortive by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,672 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Fortive by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 38,338 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,674,000 after purchasing an additional 5,841 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Fortive by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,599,168 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $111,531,000 after purchasing an additional 83,737 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Fortive by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,630 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. 93.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fortive Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of professional and engineered products, software, and services for a variety of end markets. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions.

