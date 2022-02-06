Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Buys 26,782 Shares of Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) by 8,809.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,086 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,782 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 0.06% of Ultra Clean worth $1,153,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in Ultra Clean during the 3rd quarter valued at about $24,580,000. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in Ultra Clean by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,764 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the period. SG Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Ultra Clean during the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,657,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Ultra Clean by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 24,333 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after acquiring an additional 1,874 shares during the period. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC lifted its position in Ultra Clean by 110.8% during the 3rd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 376,208 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $16,026,000 after acquiring an additional 197,767 shares during the period. 77.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Ultra Clean stock opened at $49.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 22.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.98. Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.00 and a 52-week high of $65.33. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.17.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ultra Clean from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ultra Clean in a report on Thursday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.33.

In other news, COO Vijayan S. Chinnasami sold 2,300 shares of Ultra Clean stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $138,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Clarence L. Granger sold 3,000 shares of Ultra Clean stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.83, for a total transaction of $152,490.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,954 shares of company stock valued at $922,834 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures and sells its products and services primarily to customers in the semiconductor capital equipment industry. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Products & Solutions (SPS) and Semiconductor Services Business (SSB). The SPS segment provides warranty on its products for a period of up to two years and provides for warranty costs at the time of sale based on historical activity.

