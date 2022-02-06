Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Has $1.09 Million Position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP) by 81.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,362 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,652 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,094,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fortis Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 5,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. raised its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 11,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. BEAM Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. BEAM Asset Management LLC now owns 14,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 2,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF stock opened at $104.18 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $105.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.85. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $104.12 and a 52-week high of $107.15.

