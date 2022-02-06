Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Has $896,000 Stock Holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,339 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano were worth $896,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 137.2% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 306 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Fomento Económico Mexicano in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Fomento Económico Mexicano in the first quarter worth about $36,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Fomento Económico Mexicano in the second quarter worth about $116,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 30.4% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. 19.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FMX opened at $74.35 on Friday. Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. has a one year low of $67.91 and a one year high of $89.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.08.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 11th. UBS Group cut shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.00.

Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB de CV operates as a holding company, which engages in the production, distribution, and marketing of beverages. The firm also produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages, including sparkling beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coca-Cola FEMSA; FEMSA-Comercio Proximity Division; FEMSA-Comercio Health Division; FEMSA-Comercio Fuel Division; Heineken Investment; and Other Business.

