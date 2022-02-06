Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Increases Stock Holdings in QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS) by 108.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,725 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,260 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in QuantumScape were worth $1,048,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in QuantumScape by 6.9% in the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 195,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,791,000 after purchasing an additional 12,623 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in QuantumScape by 134.0% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 313,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,173,000 after purchasing an additional 179,526 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in QuantumScape by 78.0% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 233,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,728,000 after purchasing an additional 102,300 shares in the last quarter. GFG Capital LLC bought a new position in QuantumScape in the third quarter worth $391,000. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its holdings in QuantumScape by 88.3% in the third quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 15,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 7,350 shares in the last quarter. 21.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on QS shares. UBS Group assumed coverage on QuantumScape in a report on Friday, January 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of QuantumScape in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on QuantumScape from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.67.

NYSE QS opened at $16.42 on Friday. QuantumScape Co. has a one year low of $13.43 and a one year high of $71.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.57 and a 200 day moving average of $24.04. The company has a market capitalization of $6.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.74 and a beta of 10.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 42.79 and a current ratio of 42.78.

In other QuantumScape news, Director Justin E. Mirro sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.51, for a total value of $1,775,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Fritz Prinz sold 155,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.03, for a total value of $2,649,868.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,417,564 shares of company stock worth $35,317,097 over the last three months. Insiders own 16.22% of the company’s stock.

QuantumScape Corporation, a development stage company, engages in the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

