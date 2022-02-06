Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Purchases 394 Shares of Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 21,332 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Synovus Financial were worth $936,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 2.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,670,724 shares of the bank’s stock worth $599,871,000 after purchasing an additional 309,710 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 3.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,418,111 shares of the bank’s stock worth $283,860,000 after purchasing an additional 235,353 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 18.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,969,975 shares of the bank’s stock worth $130,323,000 after purchasing an additional 467,699 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 6.9% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,738,179 shares of the bank’s stock worth $120,152,000 after purchasing an additional 176,921 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 1.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,898,962 shares of the bank’s stock worth $83,326,000 after purchasing an additional 36,271 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.95% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Mark G. Holladay sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.60, for a total transaction of $69,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Kessel D. Stelling sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.74, for a total value of $2,487,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 61,163 shares of company stock worth $3,040,050 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

SNV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Synovus Financial from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Synovus Financial from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Synovus Financial from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Synovus Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $53.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Synovus Financial from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Synovus Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.67.

Shares of Synovus Financial stock opened at $51.07 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Synovus Financial Corp. has a 12 month low of $38.42 and a 12 month high of $53.85.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.27. Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 16.18% and a net margin of 36.15%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. Analysts predict that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 15th. Synovus Financial’s payout ratio is 26.94%.

Synovus Financial Company Profile

Synovus Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. The company operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services (FMS). The Community Banking business segment serves customers using a relationship-based approach through its branch, ATM, commercial, and private wealth network in addition to mobile, Internet, and telephone banking.

