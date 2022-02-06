Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA Has $1.01 Million Stock Holdings in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA lessened its holdings in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 94.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 130,035 shares during the period. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $1,010,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DFS. Capital International Investors boosted its position in Discover Financial Services by 22.7% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 20,614,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,438,214,000 after purchasing an additional 3,816,544 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 189.3% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,985,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $243,906,000 after buying an additional 1,299,078 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 103.3% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,298,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $291,136,000 after buying an additional 1,167,665 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 15.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,003,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $736,126,000 after buying an additional 782,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi bought a new position in Discover Financial Services during the second quarter valued at about $67,075,000. 84.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DFS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $142.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $134.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $118.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $150.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.83.

Shares of Discover Financial Services stock traded up $1.29 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $117.23. 1,441,934 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,909,019. The company has a 50 day moving average of $117.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $121.65. Discover Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $88.66 and a fifty-two week high of $135.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market cap of $34.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.64.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.68 by ($0.04). Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 44.64% and a net margin of 41.22%. The business had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.59 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will post 13.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.25%.

Discover Financial Services is a holding company, which engages in the provision of direct banking and payment services. It operates through the Direct Banking and Payment Services segments. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards issued to individuals on the Discover Network and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending and deposit products.

