Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA Has $21.89 Million Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA cut its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 51.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 98,272 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 103,136 shares during the period. Visa makes up approximately 1.6% of Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA’s holdings in Visa were worth $21,890,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the third quarter valued at about $40,157,000. Copperleaf Capital LLC lifted its position in Visa by 2.4% during the third quarter. Copperleaf Capital LLC now owns 6,974 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,554,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Visa by 236.8% during the third quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 128 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Dohj LLC lifted its position in Visa by 6.2% during the third quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 10,949 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,319,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the period. Finally, Engine NO. 1 LLC lifted its position in Visa by 68.2% during the third quarter. Engine NO. 1 LLC now owns 9,089 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,025,000 after purchasing an additional 3,686 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

V traded down $3.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $228.39. 10,848,120 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,192,690. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $439.73 billion, a PE ratio of 37.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $213.55 and its 200 day moving average is $221.63. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $190.10 and a 12 month high of $252.67.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $7.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.79 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.59% and a return on equity of 40.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 7.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.83%.

In other news, CAO James H. Hoffmeister sold 1,737 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.49, for a total transaction of $402,098.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.27, for a total transaction of $1,757,430.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,930 shares of company stock worth $6,534,158 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on V shares. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Visa from $288.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 10th. Mizuho cut shares of Visa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $255.00 to $220.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Visa from $280.00 to $283.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.54.

About Visa

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machine (ATM).

