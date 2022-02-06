Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA Has $47.76 Million Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA lowered its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 46.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 291,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 253,809 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for 3.6% of Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $47,756,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.5% during the third quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 12,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,996,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.7% during the third quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC now owns 9,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,532,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 19.4% during the third quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.6% during the second quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,813,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.7% during the third quarter. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $644,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.32% of the company’s stock.

JPM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Societe Generale cut shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Wolfe Research cut shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $185.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $194.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Friday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group set a $177.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $192.00 to $187.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.74.

JPM stock traded up $3.86 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $152.56. 16,650,550 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,430,536. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $137.38 and a 52-week high of $172.96. The stock has a market cap of $450.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.94, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $157.10 and its 200 day moving average is $160.26.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.35. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 38.00% and a return on equity of 19.01%. The business had revenue of $29.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 6th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 5th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.06%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

