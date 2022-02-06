Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA Raises Holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA increased its stake in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 10.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,476 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,379 shares during the quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $15,317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 761.5% during the third quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 112 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the third quarter worth about $34,000. First Personal Financial Services grew its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 83.3% during the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 132 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC boosted its holdings in salesforce.com by 83.3% in the 3rd quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 154 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. 76.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.00, for a total value of $522,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.11, for a total value of $6,142,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 157,521 shares of company stock valued at $40,888,209. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of salesforce.com stock traded up $6.46 on Friday, reaching $219.23. The company had a trading volume of 6,175,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,564,311. The firm has a market cap of $215.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.12, a P/E/G ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $243.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $262.67. salesforce.com, inc. has a 1 year low of $201.51 and a 1 year high of $311.75.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $6.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.80 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 5.71% and a net margin of 6.96%. salesforce.com’s revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.27 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CRM. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $375.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Monday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on salesforce.com from $360.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $280.00 to $308.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $345.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $370.00 price objective on salesforce.com in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $321.05.

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

