Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA Trims Position in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM)

Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA lessened its position in shares of RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 419,109 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 157,977 shares during the quarter. RPM International makes up 2.4% of Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA owned about 0.32% of RPM International worth $32,544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RPM. Tobam purchased a new stake in shares of RPM International during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RPM International during the 2nd quarter worth about $152,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of RPM International during the 2nd quarter worth about $182,000. Gryphon International Investment CORP purchased a new stake in shares of RPM International during the 3rd quarter worth about $168,000. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank boosted its stake in shares of RPM International by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 2,681 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. 78.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get RPM International alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on RPM shares. Vertical Research lowered shares of RPM International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Evercore ISI raised shares of RPM International from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of RPM International from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of RPM International from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of RPM International from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, RPM International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.71.

Shares of RPM traded down $1.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $86.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 549,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 717,242. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.95. RPM International Inc. has a 1-year low of $76.43 and a 1-year high of $101.48.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. RPM International had a return on equity of 26.54% and a net margin of 7.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that RPM International Inc. will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. RPM International’s payout ratio is currently 45.85%.

In related news, Director Elizabeth F. Whited purchased 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $92.09 per share, with a total value of $55,254.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Edward W. Moore sold 5,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.91, for a total transaction of $511,479.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

RPM International Company Profile

RPM International, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of coatings, sealants, building materials, and related services. It operates through the following business segments: Construction Products Group (CPG); Performance Coatings Group (PCG); Consumer Group; and Specialty Products Group (SPG).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for RPM International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RPM International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.