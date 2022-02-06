Rogers (VTX:ROG) PT Set at CHF 360 by UBS Group

Rogers (VTX:ROG) received a CHF 360 price objective from UBS Group in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a CHF 320 price target on Rogers in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group set a CHF 370 price target on Rogers in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley set a CHF 380 price target on Rogers in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 390 price objective on Rogers in a report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a CHF 465 price objective on Rogers in a report on Thursday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of CHF 392.92.

Rogers has a 52 week low of CHF 214.30 and a 52 week high of CHF 273.

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates in Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other segments. The ACS segment offers circuit materials and solutions for connectivity applications in wireless infrastructure, automotive, aerospace and defense, connected devices, and wired infrastructure under the RO4000, RO3000, RT/duroid, TMM, AD Series, CuClad, Kappa, DiClad, IsoClad, COOLSPAN, MAGTREX, TC Series, IM Series, 92ML, and CLTE Series names.

