Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) Price Target to $65.00

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) had its price target cut by Royal Bank of Canada from $80.00 to $65.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on DT. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $80.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $81.00 to $72.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $85.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. TheStreet downgraded Dynatrace from a c- rating to a d rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Dynatrace from $81.00 to $55.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $66.70.

Shares of NYSE:DT opened at $47.24 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.50 billion, a PE ratio of 174.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.46 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $56.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.83. Dynatrace has a 1 year low of $41.01 and a 1 year high of $80.13.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. Dynatrace had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 9.71%. The company had revenue of $240.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $234.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Dynatrace will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Stephen J. Pace sold 2,346 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.28, for a total transaction of $162,530.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CRO Stephen J. Pace sold 104,667 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.46, for a total value of $6,642,167.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 195,942 shares of company stock valued at $12,963,378 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Dynatrace by 4.9% in the third quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in Dynatrace by 1.7% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $881,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in Dynatrace by 0.7% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 35,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,524,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Cim LLC raised its position in Dynatrace by 1.0% in the third quarter. Cim LLC now owns 24,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,854,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in Dynatrace by 1.4% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 23,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,684,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.84% of the company’s stock.

About Dynatrace

Dynatrace, Inc offers software intelligence platform, purpose-built for the enterprise cloud. The firm’s platform utilizes artificial intelligence at its core and advanced automation to provide answers, not just data, about the performance of applications, the underlying hybrid cloud infrastructure, and the experience of the customers’ users.

