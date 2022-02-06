Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Shares Acquired by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 527,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,212 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $52,463,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RY. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 5.6% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 17,456,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,769,263,000 after purchasing an additional 933,365 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 0.8% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 14,127,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,408,321,000 after purchasing an additional 113,154 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 15.3% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,246,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,669,418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760,139 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 90.4% during the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 6,354,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $631,564,000 after purchasing an additional 3,017,982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GQG Partners LLC lifted its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 15.7% during the second quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 4,900,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $496,973,000 after purchasing an additional 663,627 shares during the last quarter. 40.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:RY opened at $115.11 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Royal Bank of Canada has a 52-week low of $82.86 and a 52-week high of $119.41. The firm has a market cap of $163.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.07, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $108.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.85.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.24 by ($0.08). Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 18.57% and a net margin of 27.76%. The business had revenue of $9.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.10 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 26th will be issued a $0.939 dividend. This is an increase from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is 43.13%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial cut their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$144.00 to C$140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Scotiabank cut their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$149.00 to C$146.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. cut their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$143.00 to C$141.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Bank of America cut Royal Bank of Canada from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $135.98.

About Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, Investor and Treasury Services, Capital Markets, and Corporate Support. The Personal and Commercial Banking segment deals with a broad suite of financial products and services in Canada.

