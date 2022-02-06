Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates “GBX 2,500” Price Target for Shell (LON:SHEL)

Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 2,500 ($33.61) target price on Shell (LON:SHEL) in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on Shell from GBX 2,100 ($28.23) to GBX 2,350 ($31.59) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Shell has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 2,464.67 ($33.14).

Shares of Shell stock opened at GBX 2,037 ($27.39) on Thursday. Shell has a one year low of GBX 1,874.80 ($25.21) and a one year high of GBX 2,041 ($27.44).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a yield of 0.91%.

About Shell

Royal Dutch Shell plc is a global group of energy and petrochemical companies with more than 80,000 employees in more than 70 countries. It uses advanced technologies and take an innovative approach to help build a sustainable energy future.

