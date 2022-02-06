Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.86 EPS

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) issued its earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($4.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.92) by ($0.86), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $982.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Royal Caribbean Group had a negative net margin of 902.44% and a negative return on equity of 58.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2780.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($5.02) earnings per share.

Shares of Royal Caribbean Group stock opened at $75.58 on Friday. Royal Caribbean Group has a fifty-two week low of $64.20 and a fifty-two week high of $99.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.49 and a beta of 2.65. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $77.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.10.

Get Royal Caribbean Group alerts:

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Royal Caribbean Group stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) by 52.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 958,269 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 331,519 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.38% of Royal Caribbean Group worth $81,722,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 72.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on RCL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $83.00 to $81.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Royal Caribbean Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.80.

About Royal Caribbean Group

Royal Caribbean Group operates as a global cruise company, which controls and operates the following global cruise brands: Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Silversea Cruises, and Hapag-Lloyd Cruises. The firm also holds interest in TUI Cruises, Pullmantur, and SkySea Cruises brands. The company was founded in by Arne Wilhelmsen in 1968 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Caribbean Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Caribbean Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.