SafeCoin Price Hits $0.41 on Major Exchanges (SAFE)

SafeCoin (CURRENCY:SAFE) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on February 6th. In the last seven days, SafeCoin has traded up 1.4% against the dollar. SafeCoin has a market capitalization of $11.36 million and approximately $9,335.00 worth of SafeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SafeCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.41 or 0.00000982 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get SafeCoin alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,620.69 or 0.99827751 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $31.04 or 0.00074456 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $106.04 or 0.00254336 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68.12 or 0.00163386 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $138.59 or 0.00332419 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.81 or 0.00013925 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00006856 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001332 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001043 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001512 BTC.

SafeCoin Coin Profile

SafeCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Zhash hashing algorithm. SafeCoin’s total supply is 29,739,167 coins and its circulating supply is 27,735,063 coins. SafeCoin’s official Twitter account is @safecoins and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SafeCoin is /r/SafeCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for SafeCoin is www.safecoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “SafeCoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Zhash algorithm. “

Buying and Selling SafeCoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SafeCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SafeCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SafeCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SafeCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.